Woman drugged, gang-raped after being lured with job offer in Kochi

Kochi: A woman was allegedly drugged and gang-raped after being lured to Kalamassery here on the promise of a job as a spa manager, police said on Monday, October 5.

The incident took place on October 2, and four people were allegedly involved in the assault, police said.

The accused also allegedly recorded visuals of the woman.

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Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Sreeraj and Jithu, and remanded them to judicial custody.

Another woman is also reportedly among the accused, police said.

The survivor informed her husband about the incident and later lodged a complaint with the police.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a hospital here.

Police said an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to establish the full sequence of events.