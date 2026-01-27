Woman ends life in Bengaluru over dowry-related harassment

Parents allege repeated dowry demands by husband and in-laws drove the 24-year-old to suicide; police register case under dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:44 am IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 10:03 am IST
Telangana Gurukul student dies under suspicious circumstances in Siddipet district.

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence in southern Bengaluru, reportedly due to dowry-related harassment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Keerthisri.

In a complaint, her parents alleged that she was under severe mental distress following repeated monetary demands from her husband, Guruprasad, and his family.

Add as a preferred source on Google

According to police, Keerthisri was married to Guruprasad, a gym trainer, in 2023, and her parents claimed they had spent around Rs 30 lakh on the wedding.

They further alleged that in December 2025, Guruprasad demanded Rs 10 lakh for house construction. While Rs 8 lakh was paid, he allegedly continued to pressure Keerthisri to arrange the remaining Rs 2 lakh at the earliest.

Unable to bear the continued harassment, Keerthisri allegedly ended her life by hanging at her home in Yediyur in the Banashankari area on Sunday, police said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Guruprasad and his parents at the Banashankari police station. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:44 am IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 10:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button