Woman fights off gangrape, injures private parts of doctor with blade

OSamastipur: A woman employee of a private hospital in Bihar’s Samastipur district grievously injured the private parts of a doctor with a blade after the medical practitioner, along with two associates, allegedly tried to rape her inside the establishment, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a private hospital in Musrigharari area on Wednesday night. The wounded doctor and his two associates were arrested after the incident.

Police said the accused doctor and his two associates were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Samastipur (Sadar) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said, “According to the statement of the victim, the doctor and his two associates attempted to rape her inside a private hospital in Musrigharari area last night.”

“All three were in inebriated condition. The victim struck the doctor’s private parts with a blade in self-defence and ran away. Thereafter, she dialled the helpline number 112 to inform about the incident from outside the hospital,” the officer said.

A police team immediately reached the spot and rescued the victim and brought her to the police station, he said.

“Later, a team of police officials reached the hospital and nabbed the doctor and his two associates. The doctor is being treated at a hospital,” the SDPO said.

“In the preliminary investigation, it was found out that the doctor and his associates had switched off the CCTV cameras and locked the hospital from inside before assaulting her,” he said.

The woman, who was an employee of the private hospital, managed to escape from the medical facility.

Based on the victim’s statement, a case has been registered against the trio.

Police also recovered the blade which was used by the victim in self-defence and a bottle of liquor from the spot, the SDPO said.

A separate case was also registered against the accused under the provisions of the state prohibition laws, he added.

Prohibition law was enforced in Bihar in April 2016, banning manufacture, sale or consumption of liquor in the state.