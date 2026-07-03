Woman found dead in hotel room in Hyderabad’s Langar Houz

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Hotel Grand Lodge in the Langar Houz area of Hyderabad on Friday, July 3, prompting a police investigation.

The deceased was identified as Renuka. According to police, she had checked into the hotel with a man identified as Farooq. Police said Farooq informed them that he had stepped out of the room for a while and, upon returning, found Renuka hanging from the ceiling fan.

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However, the woman’s family has rejected the suicide claim, alleging that she was murdered. Following the allegations, Langar Houz police took Farooq into custody for questioning.

Case registered

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles, including whether the death was a case of murder or suicide.