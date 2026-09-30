Woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel, lover suspected in murder

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, September 29. She had checked into the hotel with her partner.

Following the incident, the man she was staying with has fled.

The deceased was identified as B Sirisha, a bank customer care executive from Nagasamudram in Vikarabad district. Police suspect that her partner, 38-year-old A Srinivas, from Obulapur village in Vikarabad, killed her.

According to police, Sirisha was a divorcee and had been in a relationship with Srinivas. Srinivas works in the Telugu film industry and had been staying at the hotel since September 9.

Sirisha reportedly joined him at the hotel on September 24. Police said the two used fake Aadhaar cards with different names while checking in.

Hotel alerted Hyderabad police after woman did not respond

As per police, Srinivas left the hotel at around 3:30 am on Tuesday. He allegedly told the reception staff that Sirisha would leave later in the morning after having breakfast.

However, Sirisha did not respond when hotel employees repeatedly rang the doorbell until noon. The staff then informed the police.

Police personnel arrived at the hotel and opened the room using a duplicate key. Sirisha was found dead on the bed. A food plate was also found inside the room.

Police launch search for accused

Police suspect that a quarrel between the woman and the man at the hotel in Hyderabad during the night may have led to her death.

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A case has been registered against Srinivas under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder.

A Clues team examined the hotel room and collected forensic evidence from the scene. Police have also taken CCTV footage from the hotel as part of the investigation.

Special police teams have been sent to Srinivas’s native village and to bus and railway stations to trace him.