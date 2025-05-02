Woman found dead with chilli in eyes; live-in partner booked in Mahbubnagar

The victim's mother alleged that accused murdered her daughter to escape responsibility for the family.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 6:52 pm IST
Representational Image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman, K Geetanjali, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Kakarjala village of Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday, April 30.

The accused has been identified as Sreeram Naresh, a private employee from Kollur village.

According to her reports, the victim had been living with Naresh for the past two years and the couple had a daughter. However, Naresh had recently distanced himself and stopped providing support.

On Tuesday, Geetanjali visited Kollur to discuss her strained relationship with Naresh. While returning, her mother Neelamma saw Naresh speaking to Geetanjali as she sat on his bike. Hours later, images of Geetanjali’s body surfaced in local WhatsApp groups.

She was found dead in an agricultural field in Kakarjala, bearing stab wounds, chilli powder in her eyes, and her stole tightly wrapped around her neck.

The victim’s mother alleged that accused murdered her daughter to escape responsibility for the family.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing

