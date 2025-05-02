Food vendor found dead near Kazipet Railway Station

Hyderabad: A food vendor was murdered near Kazipet Railway Station, allegedly over a territorial dispute between catering agents operating on trains.

The incident is suspected to have been triggered after the victim who originally operated in Secunderabad station, entered the Kazipet zone, violating informal boundaries set by rival food vendors.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital for Post mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.