Woman found lying in semi-naked state in Delhi; probe launched

New Delhi: A semi-naked woman, aged around 22 years, was found lying in a semi-conscious state near the Wazirabad crematorium in Delhi on Wednesday evening, the police said.

A senior police officer said that at 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, a PCR call was received informing about a woman found near the Wazirabad crematorium in suspicious circumstances.

The SHO of New Usmanpur police station along with his team rushed to the scene and found a young woman lying in the bushes.

“The woman was semi-conscious and partially undressed. She was immediately taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where she was stabilised,” the officer said, adding that she was dehydrated and couldn’t tell her name or address.

Eyewitnesses said that the woman was seen wandering around the Wazirabad crematorium since 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

“Some people provided her with food and water. We are questioning the local people,” the officer said.

The person who made the PCR call runs a tea stall in the area. He had requested several people to assist the woman.

“Ultimately, he contacted the PCR on Wednesday evening,” the SHO said.

“The woman was examined by the doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, who have ruled out sexual assault,” he added.

“There are no significant injuries, only some minor abrasions on her body. Efforts are underway to identify her and locate her family. She has been referred her to the GTB Hospital for a CT scan and other tests. Further steps will be taken once we are able to identify the woman and ascertain her current situation,” the SHO said.