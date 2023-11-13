Woman raped, assaulted with beer bottle in Agra hotel, 5 arrested: Cops

The Agra police have booked and arrested five persons in connection to a video of a woman begging for help while being dragged into a room by a man and was allegedly tortured after refusing to provide sexual favours.

A case of rape, assault and attempt to murder was registered after the video was widely shared on social media platforms, demanding the Agra police to launch a probe.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 11, in a homestay called Rich Home Stay. Siasat.com spoke to Agra police who said that- four men and one woman – had been arrested. Their names are – Jitendra, Sonu, Manish, Ravi, Dev Kishore and Riya.

Also Read Hyderabad: Seven of a family among 9 killed in massive fire in Bazarghat

“The woman is an employee of the homestay. On November 11, she was asked to provide sexual favours to the four accused men. But she refused and wanted to go home. She was forced to drink alcohol. One of the accused smashed a beer bottle on her head,” the Agra police said.

The woman told police that she came into contact with a person named Sonu who made objectionable videos of her and then forced her into prostitution. She has been working for a year-and-a-half. She is married and has two little children.

“Her husband is aware of her work. We are currently trying to get her medically tested,” police said.

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other relevant sections, and sections 7 and 8 of The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been lodged.



