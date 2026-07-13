Woman hacked to death, Dalit son-in-law, two other arrested

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit man hacked his 45-year-old mother-in-law to death after she opposed her daughter’s relationship with him in Korrahi village of Bisanda district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to local reports, a year ago, Gul Afroze (Alia) and Lovkush Verma had a court marriage, much to the objection of her mother, Shah Bano.

The couple shifted to Hyderabad. However, within a year, differences erupted between them and Gul Afroz returned to her mother.

Verma demanded she come back. He started issuing threats to the mother-daughter. Fearing for their safety, they shifted to a rented house in Baberu town.

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On Saturday, July 12, Shah Bano and her daughters returned to the village after receiving information about a theft at their house. On the way, Verma and his uncles Chhotelal and Sattu allegedly attacked them. While his uncles held Bano’s hands and legs, Verma repeatedly struck her on the neck.

Gul Afroz and her sister managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the Banda Police. All three were arrested.