Woman held for murdering senior citizen, gold theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, February 3, for allegedly murdering an 85-year-old woman in Hyderabad, Dundigal, on February 2 to steal gold ornaments from the house.

The accused is identified as P Kavitha. According to the Dundigal police, she had previously worked at the victim’s house as a maid. The incident occurred at 2:30 pm when the victim was alone at her residence, when Kavitha bludgeoned her head with a stone.

As the elderly woman died, the accused fled the house with two gold earrings and a gold ring, which were sold at a jewellery shop. After being alerted, the teams of Dundigal police and the central crime station examined the CCTV footage from the victim’s residence and the jewellery shop and arrested Kavitha.

Stolen jewellery, phone seized

The stolen jewellery and the mobile phone of the accused were seized from the accused. In an appeal, the police urged residential complexes and commercial spaces to install CCTV cameras, stating that surveillance systems are vital for the prevention and detection of crimes.