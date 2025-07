Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths caught a woman who was selling toddy illegally at Falaknuma. The officials seized 42 liters of toddy from the shop.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths caught Venkatamma, who was sourcing the toddy from some persons and, along with her husband Narayana selling it to customers in the locality.

A case has been registered against Venkatamma and Narayana. While Venkatamma has been arrested and Narayana is absconding.