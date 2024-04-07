Woman killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu: A 41-year-old woman was killed and five people, including her husband, were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, April 7, a police official said.

The accident took place at Dayala Chak along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, apparently due to overspeeding by two passenger buses, the official said.

One of the buses hit two motorcycles before hitting the other bus, the official said, adding that four more private cars crashed with the buses at the scene.

Manjeet Kour, a resident of Panthkot who was traveling on a motorcycle with her husband, succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, the official said.

The condition of her husband was stated to be “critical,” the official said.

Four more people, including two motorcyclists, were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Kathua, the official said.