Woman killed in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally over affair suspicion

A case has been registered against the accused, Abdul Raheem.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th February 2025 4:43 pm IST
Woman killed in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally over affair suspicion
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman was beaten to death by her husband in Kukatpally on Tuesday, February 11, over suspicions of an extramarital affair.

The victim has been identified as Sameena Begum.

According to reports, the victim along with Abdul Raheem and their children, lived in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. During a heated argument on Tuesday, the accused in a fit of rage, repeatedly struck Sameena on the head with a stone, causing her death.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Hyderabad industrialist Janardan Rao stabbed to death by grandson

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered against Abdul Raheem.

Further investigation is ongoing

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th February 2025 4:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button