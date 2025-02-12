Woman killed in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally over affair suspicion

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman was beaten to death by her husband in Kukatpally on Tuesday, February 11, over suspicions of an extramarital affair.

The victim has been identified as Sameena Begum.

According to reports, the victim along with Abdul Raheem and their children, lived in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. During a heated argument on Tuesday, the accused in a fit of rage, repeatedly struck Sameena on the head with a stone, causing her death.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered against Abdul Raheem.

Further investigation is ongoing