Woman kills daughter, self in Narapally over continuous harassment

Published: 17th May 2025 4:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman, L Sujatha, allegedly drowned her six-year-old daughter before taking her own life at Narapally lake on Friday, May 16.

According to reports, the family had recently relocated to Narapally for livelihood. Recently, Sujatha’s mother filed a complaint after Sujatha faced continuous harassment from her husband, Nagaraju, who accused her of having an extramarital affair. Despite repeated counselling from family elders, the harassment reportedly persisted.

Distressed, Sujatha allegedly drowned her three children before taking her own life. Two of the children, aged 13 and 11, were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital, while her six-year-old daughter tragically did not survive.

Further investigation is ongoing.

