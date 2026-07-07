Woman kills husband with lover in Miyapur, files missing complaint

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Pentesh, a relator.

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Photograph of a woman in traditional attire and a man in a white shirt, both with eyes obscured, seated indoors.
Satyavathi (left) and Pentesh (right)

Hyderabad: A woman in Miyapur has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her alleged lover and burying the body near the Maharashtra border in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Pentesh, a relator. According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, Pentesh had gone missing in December 2025, after which his wife, Satyavathi, lodged a complaint with the Miyapur Police.

However, during the investigation, police examined call detail records and CCTV footage, which reportedly revealed inconsistencies in the woman’s version of events. Based on the evidence collected, investigators uncovered the alleged murder plot.

Subhan Bakery

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime and identify the exact role of all those involved. Police are also verifying additional evidence connected to the case.

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