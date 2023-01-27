Woman orders sanitary pads; Swiggy brings chocolate cookies too; Twitter in awe

It is often that a woman finds relief in chocolates during a menstrual cycle or periods. A heartwarming gesture caught the eyes of Twitter users when a woman took to her social media account to show how a bunch of chocolate cookies were delivered alongside her order of sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, making her day.

Twitter user @sameeracan tweeted from her account, “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, Swiggy or the shopkeeper?”

The gesture from Swiggy received appreciation from netizens after the service joined the conversation thread stating, “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :).”

Here are a few reactions the tweet received:

