Woman orders sanitary pads; Swiggy brings chocolate cookies too; Twitter in awe

The gesture from Swiggy received appreciation from netizens. However a few hilarious responses were also seen below the post.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th January 2023 4:55 pm IST
Representative Image

It is often that a woman finds relief in chocolates during a menstrual cycle or periods. A heartwarming gesture caught the eyes of Twitter users when a woman took to her social media account to show how a bunch of chocolate cookies were delivered alongside her order of sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, making her day.

Twitter user @sameeracan tweeted from her account, “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, Swiggy or the shopkeeper?”

The gesture from Swiggy received appreciation from netizens after the service joined the conversation thread stating, “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :).”

Here are a few reactions the tweet received:

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button