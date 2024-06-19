Woman passenger booked for biting crew member in Lucknow

Lucknow: A woman passenger, who was supposed to board a flight for Mumbai, has been booked by the Lucknow police after she allegedly attacked and bit an airline ground crew member at the Lucknow airport, the police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when passengers of flight QP 1525 were boarding the plane, which was scheduled to take off at 5:25 p.m.

The FIR was lodged at Sarojini Nagar police station.

Shailendra Giri, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarojini Nagar, said, “The woman was stressed and not in sound mind. She had engaged in a heated argument with fellow passengers after boarding the flight. When the flight crew attempted to calm her down, she again lost her temper. Later, the ground staff was called to deboard her.”

“While being deboarded from the aircraft by airline ground crew, the woman bit a male crew member on the wrist, after which the CISF was called and she was brought to the police station for legal action,” the SHO added.

The woman was booked under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (breach of peace).

The woman passenger, who hails from Agra, but lives in Mumbai, had come to Lucknow to meet her sister, the police said.

Following the lodging of the FIR, the woman was sent to her relatives.