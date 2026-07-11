Woman performs black magic on Karnataka judge’s chair, arrested

Chikkaballapura: A 65-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly performing black magic on the chair of a woman judge inside the Chikkaballapura court premises in an apparent attempt to secure a favourable verdict in a civil dispute.

The accused, identified as Manjula, a resident of Valasanna Beedi in Chikkaballapura city, allegedly sprinkled consecrated white mustard seeds on the dais chair of the First Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court. The incident was captured on the court’s CCTV cameras.

Following a complaint lodged by the court’s Chief Administrative Officer, Netra, Chikkaballapura Town Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police said Manjula allegedly resorted to the act believing it would influence the outcome of a civil case pending before the court. Authorities, however, termed the act an attempt to interfere with the judicial process through superstitious practices.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017. She was produced before a court, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.