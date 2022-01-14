Woman raped at lodge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman has been allegedly raped at knifepoint in a room at a lodge located at Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Although the crime reportedly took place in the month of August last year, it came to light now after the woman, a resident of Balanagar lodged a complaint against the accused.

As per the details of the case, the woman’s husband was arrested by police and sent to jail in a drug-related case. After the arrest, her husband’s friend, Jahangir promised her that he would arrange a lawyer.

Crime took place at lodge in Hyderabad

Later, Jahangir took her to a lodge located in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, and allegedly raped her at knifepoint. He also threatened that he would kill her son if she reveals anything about the crime to anyone.

After committing the crime in August, Jahangir continued to harass the woman. Vexed up with the harassment, the woman approached Balanagar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to SR Nagar police. Soon after receiving the details, SR Nagar police booked a case and started investigation.

Attempts are being made to nab the accused.