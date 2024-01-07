Woman raped by two men in Hyderabad; accused in custody

On pretext of helping her reach police station, the accused took the girl to a godown and raped her

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th January 2024 6:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two men kidnapped and raped a woman at Ghousenagar Bandlaguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday night, police said.

The victim, a native of Suryapet district, had come to the city after quarrelling with her mother and brother. She boarded the TSRTC free bus and came to Hyderabad and got down at MGBS bus stand.

The two accused, identified as Srikanth and Vishwanath, have been taken into custody. Police said, the accused spotted the woman standing alone near a tea stall and asked her where she was going. The woman told them she wanted to go to the police station. The accused took the girl along with them to a godown at Ghousenagar Bandlaguda and raped her.

The woman escaped and ran outside screaming. The two accused fled the spot when the woman got some local assistance. Later, she reached Bandlaguda police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have booked a case against the two accused in 366, 376D, 342 r/w 34 of IPC and an investigation launched.

