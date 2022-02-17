Woman raped in Jammu, accused absconding

Police sources said a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Monday when she was alone in a rented accommodation in the Rehari old city area.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th February 2022 1:52 pm IST
Representative Image

Jammu: A woman was allegedly raped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu city by a 32-year-old man from Chhattisgarh early this week.

“Her parents were out for work when the accused, identified as Mohan Singh, a car washer from Chattisgarh, who lived in the same locality, forced his entry and raped the victim.

“An FIR has been lodged in the Pucca Danga police station after medical examination of the victim.

“A manhunt has been started to nab the absconding culprit”, sources said.

