Woman raped in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Published: 28th October 2025 1:20 pm IST
Shahjahanpur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the accused has been detained.

The woman had gone out of her home to defecate when the accused from the same village took her to a sugarcane field and forced himself on her, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

Later, she informed her family and an FIR was lodged in the case on Monday evening, Dwivedi said, citing the complaint.

The officer said the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Dwivedi said when the police reached the spot for investigation, the villagers claimed that the accused and the survivor were in a relationship.

That angle is also being investigated, the officer said, adding the survivor has been sent for medical examination.

