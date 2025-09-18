Woman slaps Maharashtra bus driver for sending obscene videos, messages

A woman slapped a private bus driver in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg for allegedly sending obscene videos and messages after obtaining her phone number from the travel company’s ticket register.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 16. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.
The woman, who frequently travels between Kankavli and Mumbai, had booked her ticket through the company’s office. The driver allegedly got her contact details from the booking records and began sending her obscene videos, images, and messages.
Infuriated by his behaviour, she decided to take matters into her own hands and arrived at the office near the Kankavli bus stand, accompanied by another woman, confronted him and slapped him multiple times in front of several onlookers.
As of now, there is no official complaint filed with the police regarding the incident.