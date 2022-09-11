Woman slaps society guard in Noida, video goes viral

The woman allegedly got into an altercation with the guard, over the delay in opening the gate, at which she got angry and slapped him.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th September 2022 5:20 pm IST
Noida: Another incident of a woman in Noida misbehaving, and even assaulting, a security guard of a housing society, has come to light, through a video going viral.

The video of the incident, captured in the CCTV camera installed at the gate, is said to be from the Cleo County Society in Noida.

According to the information, the woman is a professor and when the police received a complaint in this case, it took minor action and hushed up the matter.

A recent episode of a woman misbehaving and assaulting a security guard at an apartment block had led to the woman being arrested.

