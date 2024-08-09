Woman smashes husband’s head open over non-veg food

A 39-year-old vegetarian woman beat her husband to death with a brick, causing his brain to spill out as he demanded non-vegetarian food on Thursday, August 8. The incident turned more gruesome when the accused continued to remove the flesh out of his brain in front of a cop.

The accused has been identified as Gayatri Devi, who previously suffered from psychological issues and lived in Hathauda village with the victim, Satyapal, who worked a private job at a stadium.

According to reports, the couple often argued about their vegetarian and non-vegetarian dietary preferences. On Thursday the accused demanded the non-vegetarian food again, which led to an argument during which the accused, furious, attacked the victim.

When he attempted to escape, the accused chased him, knocked him to the ground, and ruthlessly beat him with the brick until his brain was exposed.

The Free Press Journal reported that the accused kept screaming, “I’ll smash your head open!” while crying.

Though the bystanders witnessed the entire incident, they were too terrified to intervene. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and the accused, in distraught condition, continued her act in front of a cop.

Police managed to take the accused into custody, who is currently being interrogated. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.