Woman smashes husband’s head open over non-veg food

When the victim attempted to escape, the accused chased him and beat him to death with until his brain was exposed and blood was everywhere

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th August 2024 9:17 pm IST
UP woman kills husband for demanding non-veg

A 39-year-old vegetarian woman beat her husband to death with a brick, causing his brain to spill out as he demanded non-vegetarian food on Thursday, August 8. The incident turned more gruesome when the accused continued to remove the flesh out of his brain in front of a cop.

The accused has been identified as Gayatri Devi, who previously suffered from psychological issues and lived in Hathauda village with the victim, Satyapal, who worked a private job at a stadium.

According to reports, the couple often argued about their vegetarian and non-vegetarian dietary preferences. On Thursday the accused demanded the non-vegetarian food again, which led to an argument during which the accused, furious, attacked the victim.

When he attempted to escape, the accused chased him, knocked him to the ground, and ruthlessly beat him with the brick until his brain was exposed.

The Free Press Journal reported that the accused kept screaming, “I’ll smash your head open!” while crying.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Women tie man to tree, beat him to death for harassment

Though the bystanders witnessed the entire incident, they were too terrified to intervene. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and the accused, in distraught condition, continued her act in front of a cop.

Police managed to take the accused into custody, who is currently being interrogated. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th August 2024 9:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button