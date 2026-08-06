Woman, son die after car crashes with mini truck on Greenfield NH

The mini truck crashed into Narsimha's car, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged. A crane was used to separate them.

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Upside-down car crash scene with people inspecting the wreckage on a greenfield NH.

Hyderabad: A woman and her teenage son died after the car they were in rammed into a speeding mini-truck from the opposite direction on the newly opened Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway in the district on Thursday, August 6.

Although the Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway is open to the public, it awaits an official inauguration, which is expected in a week, Siasat.com had reported.

Cab driver Narasihma Rao was travelling with his now deceased Pokabathini Sujatha (38) and son Pavan (17) to Hyderabad. The teenager had recently secured admission to an engineering college in the city.

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Khammam Rural Police told Siasat.com that the family took an alternate route after finding the Khammam-Hyderabad road closed. “They entered the Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway through a wrong route,” the officer said.

When asked why the Khammam-Hyderabad road was closed, the officer said he did not know.

The mini truck crashed into Narsimha’s car, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged. A crane was used to separate them.

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While Sujatha and Pavan died on the spot, Narsimha miraculously escaped with minor injuries. He is under medical care at the Khammam Government Hospital. The mini bus driver is at large.

Khammam Rural police registered a case under Section 106(1) (death caused by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are on to nab the driver.

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