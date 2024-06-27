Woman strangled daughter-in-law to death over tea in Hyderabad

The victim has been identified as Ajmeri Beegum, a homemaker residing in Hasan Nagar

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her mother-in-law for not making tea on Thursday, June 27, near Attapur. 

The victim has been identified as Ajmeri Beegum, a homemaker residing in Hasan Nagar. According to reports, the accused, Farzana, asked the victim to prepare tea. When she refused, they got into a fight that escalated to physical altercations, during which, in a fit of range, the accused strangled her to death with a scarf. 

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. 

Further investigation is ongoing.

