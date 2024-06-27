Telangana: Women axes husband to death for harassing 4-year-old daughter

Hyderabad: A woman axed her husband to death when he was allegedly misbehaving with their four-year-old daughter at Sulthanpur village in Choutakur mandal, Medak, on Wednesday night, June 26.

According to reports, the man regularly abused his daughter, blaming her for financial difficulties and subjected her to harassment. Enraged by his repeated behaviour during a quarrel with his daughter, the wife took up an axe and attacked him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Upon learning about the incident, the locals alerted the police. A case has been registered into the incident. The victim’s body has been shiftedto a government hospital in Sangareddy for a postmortem. Further investigations are underway.