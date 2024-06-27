Telangana: Women axes husband to death for harassing 4-year-old daughter

According to the reports, the victim was addicted to alcohol and blamed the girl for financial difficulties

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2024 8:39 pm IST

Hyderabad: A woman axed her husband to death when he was allegedly misbehaving with their four-year-old daughter at Sulthanpur village in Choutakur mandal, Medak, on Wednesday night, June 26. 

According to reports, the man regularly abused his daughter, blaming her for financial difficulties and subjected her to harassment. Enraged by his repeated behaviour during a quarrel with his daughter, the wife took up an axe and attacked him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Father murders 12-yr-old daughter for rejecting sexual advances

Upon learning about the incident, the locals alerted the police. A case has been registered into the incident. The victim’s body has been shiftedto a government hospital in Sangareddy for a postmortem. Further investigations are underway.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2024 8:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button