Woman surrenders in court in Sandeshkhali case, sent to judicial custody

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2024 8:47 pm IST
BJP leader Piyali Das alias Mampi
Barasat: A court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday remanded Piyali Das, a woman BJP worker to judicial custody after she surrendered before it over a criminal case lodged against her.

It is alleged that Das got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court rejected a bail prayer of Das and remanded her to eight days’ judicial custody.

The woman filed a complaint against Das in Sandeshkhali police station claiming that Das had got her to sign a blank paper and thereafter allegations of sexual atrocities on her were written on it.

