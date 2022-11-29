Woman thrashes man with slipper during Hindu Mahapanchayat on ‘Justice for Shraddha’

New Delhi: A woman thrashed a man with her slipper on stage during a Hindu Mahapanchayat on ‘Justice for Shraddha’, organised in Delhi’s Chhattarpur on Tuesday.

The programme, organised by Hindu Ekta Manch, was also on ‘Beti Bachao‘ Mahapanchayat.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

The video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which a woman, whose face is half-covered with blue coloured ‘chunni‘, can be seen addressing a gathering. A few moments later, she suddenly takes out her slipper and starts thrashing the man standing beside her.

However, other people on the dais intervened and the woman was taken off the stage.

Police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident. Details are awaited.