Woman, three children drown in pond in Telangana

The incident occurred in Yellareddy mandal late Saturday night when the woman was washing clothes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2025 3:50 pm IST
Woman, three children drown in pond in Telangana
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman and her three children drowned in a pond in Kamareddy district in Telangana, police said on Sunday, March 30.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident occurred in Yellareddy mandal late Saturday night when the woman was washing clothes and her children, two daughters aged nine and 10 and a 7-year-old son entered the water to bathe.

The children apparently got stuck in a pit in the pond and began drowning, and their mother rushed to rescue them, but they all drowned, a police official said.

MS Creative School

The bodies were recovered on Sunday morning, and a post-mortem was conducted, the official said. A case was registered.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2025 3:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button