Woman, three children drown in pond in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman and her three children drowned in a pond in Kamareddy district in Telangana, police said on Sunday, March 30.

The incident occurred in Yellareddy mandal late Saturday night when the woman was washing clothes and her children, two daughters aged nine and 10 and a 7-year-old son entered the water to bathe.

The children apparently got stuck in a pit in the pond and began drowning, and their mother rushed to rescue them, but they all drowned, a police official said.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday morning, and a post-mortem was conducted, the official said. A case was registered.