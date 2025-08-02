Woman told to speak in Marathi at Mumbai govt office; bystander defends her

Another man who witnessed the incident intervened and defended her right to speak in the language of her convenience.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd August 2025 8:00 pm IST
A bystander defends a Muslim woman after she was asked by the corporation official to converse in Marathi
A bystander defends a Muslim woman after she was asked by the corporation official to converse in Marathi

A Muslim woman was allegedly asked to speak in Marathi by a municipal corporation official in Navi Mumbai, leading to a commotion at the office.

The woman had come to the corporation office to enquire about birth certificates.

Fortunately for her, a Muslim man who witnessed the incident intervened and defended her right to speak in the language of her convenience. He questioned the government official by pointing at an English sign at the counter, asking why it was written in English and not in Marathi. A video of the incident emerged on social media platforms.

MS Teachers

“Instead of performing your duty, you are playing politics here?” the man asked the government official.

Language-based discrimination is not uncommon in Maharashtra. In July, an auto rickshaw driver in Palghar district was assaulted by members of Shiv Sena (UBT) for ‘anti-Marathi’ remarks.

In April, two women, one of them carrying a baby in her arms, were beaten up in Dombivli for allegedly saying “excuse me” instead of speaking in Marathi.

In another instance, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) assaulted the Lonavala branch manager of the Maharashtra Bank for defending the use of Hindi in Mumbai’s Lonavala area. Similarly, a D-Mart employee, working in Versova, was allegedly slapped after he refused to speak in the local language with a customer.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd August 2025 8:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button