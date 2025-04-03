MNS workers assault local bank employee for defending use of Hindi

The Marathi-speaking employee argued that customer service was not affected by the use of Hindi.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd April 2025 4:30 pm IST
MNS workers asault local bank employee for defending use of Hindi
MNS workers threaten the branch manager of Maharashtra Bank in Mumbai's Lonavala

In yet another instance of a language row, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) assaulted a local bank employee for defending the use of Hindi in Mumbai’s Lonavala area.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A video of the assault has emerged on social media, gaining instant virality. A group of MNS workers are seen threatening the Lonavala branch manager of the Maharashtra Bank, demanding that all its officials speak and transact in Marathi.

According to the MNS workers, although the Maharashtra Bank is a nationalised bank, 99 percent of its customers were Marathis. They argued that rural customers might not be able to understand Hindi and hence insisted that the bank use the local language for communication.

MS Creative School

During the discussion, a Marathi-speaking employee interrupted arguing that customer service was not affected by the use of Hindi. As soon as he spoke, one of the MNS workers slapped him, followed by more slaps from other workers.

The shocked Marathi-speaking employee left the branch manager’s cabin.

A similar incident took place where a D-Mart employee was assaulted by MNS workers after he refused to speak in Marathi with a customer. The incident took place at the Versova outlet, Andheri (West).

One of the MNS workers told the employee, “If you want to live and work in Mumbai, you have to speak in Marathi. Otherwise, you can go to your village.”

Also Read
Maha: D-mart employee slapped by MNS workers for speaking in Hindi

MNS is led by Raj Thackeray, the nephew of veteran politician, the late Babasaheb Thackeray. The party chief has constantly maintained the use of speaking in Marathi in many events and public gatherings.

On March 30, at a public rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Raj Thackeray reiterated his party’s stand on Marathi being made mandatory for official purposes.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd April 2025 4:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button