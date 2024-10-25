Woman travelling in TGSRTC bus dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest while travelling in a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on Thursday, October 24 at Vangapalli village of Warangal district.

The victim has been identified as Ankila Kavitha who was travelling along with her husband Kumaraswamy on a TGSRTC bus from Warangal to Vangapalli. When their stop approached, Kumaraswamy attempted to wake her, but she was found unconscious.

Following this, the victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to reports, Kavitha had been suffering from viral fever and was admitted to MGM Hospital for three days. Although her condition improved, she was discharged shortly before the incident. Subsequently, she suffered a cardiac arrest while returning home and passed away.

In a similar incident, a bus conductor died of cardiac arrest in a moving TGSRTC bus. The incident took place in Narsapur in Medak district of Telangana. This bus was going from Parganapur towards Sangareddy.

The conductor has been identified as Bhikshapati who collapsed on the bus due to cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital by auto, but the doctors declared him brought dead after examining him.