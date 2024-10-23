Telangana: TGSRTC earns Rs 307.16 cr revenue from October 1 till 15

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has earned revenue amounting to a whopping Rs 307.16 crore from October 1 till 15, owing to the special buses pushed into service to facilitate the heavy flow of passengers during the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

As per reports, 7.73 crore passengers availed the services of TGSRTC during this period. As many as 10,512 buses were ferried exclusively for the festivals.

TGSRTC officials estimated that many passengers utilised the bus services from October 9 till October 11 during the festivals.

TGSRTC issues advisory

The TGSRTC has issued an advisory requesting students not to travel on footboard. Managing director VC Sajjanar took on X to address the issue where he stated that videos of students standing dangerously on footboard have emerged on social media causing concerns.

“The management has already decided to increase the number of buses on the congested routes. Actions are being taken in that direction,” his post read.

He also said that the TGSRTC is working towards deploying more buses during rush hours on crowded routes.