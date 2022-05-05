Woman with Rahul Gandhi not a Chinese diplomat, clarifies club owner

After a political controversy exploded over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending a nightclub in Nepal and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising him, the owner of the nightclub confirming that the lady with Rahul in the video is not a Chinese diplomat but a friend of the bride.

BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya had earlier tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent.”

Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate…

Now Rabin Shrestha, the CEO of the nightclub – Nepal’s Lord of the Drinks Pub – in an interview to The Wire, rubbished the rumors and confirmed that the lady in the video is a friend of the bride and not a Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

“First of all there is no question of Chinese ambassador visitung the pub. Maybe because of her looks people are assuming it. There were around 18-20 people. I am also the friend of the groom,” he said.

You can watch the video here:

I bust BJP's lie about @RahulGandhi.



In this video interview with me, CEO of Nepal's Lord of the Drinks pub cites pub's register as proof to confirm that the lady seen with RG is NOT Chinese Ambassador or diplomat.



Link to Full interview with evidence

In another video Rabin continues saying, “It was a private affair. I don’t see anything wrong in him on visiting some clubs and have fun with friends.”

CEO of Nepal's Lord of Drinks tells me, "Was an honour to host @RahulGandhi. Don't see anything wrong in him visiting a club & having some fun with friends."



Thanks to this, Nepal's citizens now think India has humans with outdated mindset.



Full report

Many BJP leaders and followers such as PM Sai Prasad, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, Vinay Choudhary, Tarunjyoti Tiwari etc shared misleading news of Rahul Gandhi.