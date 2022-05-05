Woman with Rahul Gandhi not a Chinese diplomat, clarifies club owner

"It was a private affair. I don't see anything wrong in him on visiting some clubs and have fun with friends," says the CEO of the Nepal pub that Rahul Gandhi had visited

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 5th May 2022 1:29 pm IST
BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong says he is in Himalayan nation for friend's wedding
Rahul Gandhi in a night party in Nepal. Photo: Screengrab from Video.

After a political controversy exploded over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending a nightclub in Nepal and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising him, the owner of the nightclub confirming that the lady with Rahul in the video is not a Chinese diplomat but a friend of the bride.

BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya had earlier tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent.”

Now Rabin Shrestha, the CEO of the nightclub – Nepal’s Lord of the Drinks Pub – in an interview to The Wire, rubbished the rumors and confirmed that the lady in the video is a friend of the bride and not a Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

MS Education Academy

“First of all there is no question of Chinese ambassador visitung the pub. Maybe because of her looks people are assuming it. There were around 18-20 people. I am also the friend of the groom,” he said.

You can watch the video here:

In another video Rabin continues saying, “It was a private affair. I don’t see anything wrong in him on visiting some clubs and have fun with friends.”

Many BJP leaders and followers such as PM Sai Prasad, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, Vinay Choudhary, Tarunjyoti Tiwari etc shared misleading news of Rahul Gandhi.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button