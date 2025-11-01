Woman’s body with severed head found in Nizamabad; probe on

Reports suggest that the woman was brutally murdered, with her head severed and fingers cut off.

Published: 1st November 2025 2:39 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A naked dead body of an unidentified woman was discovered near Fakirabad Mittapur village in Nizamabad district, Telangana, on Friday, November 1.

The dead body was initially spotted by the locals, who later informed the local police. Reports suggest that the woman was brutally murdered, with her head severed and fingers cut off.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun.

This is the second such incident reported in the district within a month. Locals are gripped with panic and anxiety following the second incident.

