Women are warriors, says Varaprasad Reddy of Shantha Biotechnics

Hyderabad: It’s ‘Women’s Day’ and celebrations have begun in RBVRR Women’s College, Hyderabad, on Tuesday (March 4) according to a press release from the college.

Accredited with ‘A’ Grade in the NAAC Fifth Cycle, the institution conducted its Annual Day. K I Vara Prasad Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited was the Chief Guest. Reddy addressed the gathering on the role of women as leaders in contemporary times. He illustrated a future altered by innovation in science and technology, imagined and executed by women.

The event began by paying homage to Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy, the founder of the college.

The function was presided by Principal, Dr. J Achyutha Devi and Vice-Principal Dr K Sindhuri.

The Principal highlighted the history of the institution and its achievements in the academic year 2024-2025. Ms Prathibha Sphoorthi, MBTC III Year, President, Student Council, read the report on the activities and achievements of the students of the college.

The Chief Guest was felicitated by the Principal, Vice-Principal, Secretary-cum Correspondent, Prof. G. Sudarshan Reddy and Secretary, Hyderabad Mahila Vidhya Sangahm, Prof. K Muthyam Reddy.

Gold medals and cash prizes were awarded to the toppers of several disciplines such as English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Commerce, Languages, Bio-tech, MBA and others. The student achievers in NCC, NSS, Sports and other competitions were awarded with certificates of merit and trophies.

Swaroop Kanwar, Bachelor of Arts won the “Best Student Award” in Under Graduate Studies for the Academic Year 2023-2024. Other Gold medallists included K Sanjana, BZC, BSC and Pooja Chaudhury, BCOM. Z Manisha, won the “Best Student Award” in Master of Business Management Studies.