Women from Bangkok caught with snakes at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while on Sunday night, November 24, at Hyderabad Airport after two snakes were found with a couple of female travellers.

The officials seized the two exotic snakes the women from Bangkok were carrying with them.

The women reached the city by a flight from Bangkok and had kept the creatures in a basket. On suspicion, the customs officials at the Hyderabad Airport checked the basket and found the snakes. The snakes were rescued.

The zoo officials were informed about it and an investigation is underway.

Also Read Hyderabad airport reaches record 2.4 million passengers in Oct

This incident is part of a troubling trend regarding exotic animals being smuggled into India through airports.

In a related case in October 2024, customs officials at Anna International Airport in Chennai seized 56 exotic animals from a woman who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This operation was based on a tip-off about potential wildlife trafficking. The seized animals included 52 green iguanas and four endangered Siamang gibbons, leading to the arrest of both the woman and her accomplice.

Hyderabad Airport has become increasingly vigilant in recent years as reports of wildlife smuggling have surged. Authorities are working to strengthen enforcement measures and raise awareness about the illegal wildlife trade, which poses significant risks to biodiversity and conservation efforts.

In another case from November, customs officials at Bengaluru Airport intercepted multiple shipments involving 50 exotic species, including marsupials and reptiles smuggled from Thailand and Malaysia.

This operation led to the arrest of individuals linked to a pan-Indian crime syndicate involved in wildlife trafficking. The seizures included African ball pythons and sulcata tortoises, highlighting the extensive network involved in these illegal activities

The discovery of snakes at Hyderabad Airport emphasizes the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between customs officials, wildlife authorities, and international organizations to combat this pressing issue effectively.