Women in Hyderabad protest against Hijab ban in Karnataka

Hyderabad: The members of Girls Islamic Organization, Telangana (GIO) on Sunday staged a protest against the ongoing controversy in Karnataka over wearing Hijab by girls and conditions for entry into educational institutions.

Scores of women carrying placards “Hijab is my right” staged a silent protest near seven tombs at Golconda. The protestors demanded that the Karnataka Government shall end the prejudice attitude towards minorities and ensure that every woman in the state enjoy their rights provided under the constitution of India.

The protestors alleged that though pandemic had affected the studies of students and the girls have suffered a lot during the testing times. Raising slogans in the assertion of their rights to the choice of dress the women protestors expressed their condemnation by silent protest in the city.

When the educational institutions are re-opening, the creation of controversy over the wearing of Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka is highly deplorable.

The Government shall ensure that every woman shall enjoy her freedom of religion which is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Indian constitution.

In the recent times row erupted in Karnataka after a of a few educational institutions including Government run schools in Udupi in Karnataka State for barring Hijab-clad students from entering the places of learning.