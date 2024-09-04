Women lead management committee at Riyadh’s Indian International School

Jeddah: In a significant development, the Indian International School, Riyadh (IISR) governing body is now led by women majority.

The new management committee for the school was announced on Tuesday, September 3, which will be headed by Mrs Shahnas Abdul Jaleel as chairperson. Mrs Sajida Husna, Mrs Sumaiya Sangreskop, Mrs Shahzeen Eram, Mr Pashim Ali and Mr Syed Zafer Ali are the other members.

Of a total of six on the management committee, four are women in addition to principal Mrs Meera Rahman. Previously all management committees had seven members, however, this time short to one only six members were named.

Shahnas is a software engineer working in Saudi Arabia and is a native of Ernakulam in Kerala and a mother of two. Her husband also works as a software engineer.

The community-run schools under the patronage of the Indian Embassy play a pivotal role in Indian community affairs in the Kingdom. It is noteworthy to mention that earlier, Dr Hemalatha Mahalingam was nominated as chairwoman of Jeddah’s Indian International School.

Social reforms unleashed by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman brought sweeping changes in the Kingdom wherein women benefitted the most. The country where women for decades, had a restricted role in public, is now embracing their potential.