Hyderabad’s 1st women-only fest: A must-visit event this weekend!

Lately, expos and fests have become an integral part of Hyderabad’s social scene. From cultural showcases to innovative workshops, the city has embraced events that bring people together and offer a platform for creativity and dialogue.

This weekend, Hyderabad will witness a unique addition to this trend with Mashal’24, an event organized by the Girls Islamic Organization (GIO). What sets this fest apart is it is the first women-only event of its kind in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com about it, GIO’s City President Dr. Asfia Anam says, “GIO Telangana has always provided a safe space for female students and young women to learn, grow, and transform the society in the light of divine guidance. Mashal’24 follows the same ethos, promising a safe and comfortable space for women to be themselves, enjoy themselves, explore different horizons, and uphold modest values.”

What to expect at Mashal’24?

As per Asfia Anam, the transformative event aims to usher in a new era of change, offering countless avenues for young women to reinvent themselves and build a stronger sense of purpose and direction. “Mashal’24 is the torch leading a new era of change. We hope to make it a space where legacies are made, skills are enhanced, and communities are advanced,” she tells Siasat.com.

The three-day event promises a string of exciting activities and competitions.

Talent Treasure- To showcase the finest talents of Hyderabad, this segment will include competitions like open mic, battle of poetry, calligraphy, wall of art, tarana, qirat, mehendi, short film, photography, animations, painting, elocution, and essays.

Fun Zone- This will include games like a life-size maze, Jenga, jigsaw puzzles, and Strike Four.

Food Fusion- This promises a taste of Hyderabad with different foods, as well as stalls showcasing stunning jewelry, kids stationery, and modest clothing.

Mystery Walk- An immersive journey of self-discovery and spiritual renewal, this mystery walk will foster purpose, reflection, growth, and connection with core values.

GIO Hub- A celebration of sisterhood and unity, this segment aims to elevate women’s lives by strengthening their connection with faith and fostering a sense of community.

Public Conference- The third day of the event will focus solely on a public conference which will address the challenges faced by women today, and offer guidance on the path ahead.

When and where?

Mashal’24 is set to take place at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally from November 29 to December 1.

Timings

November 29 and 30: 10 am to 8 pm

December 1: 10 am to 5 pm