Women outnumber men voters in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday, January 13, released the voter lists for municipal elections, where female voters outnumbered male voters by 117,645.

The total number of voters recorded is 52,43,023, wherein 26,80,014 or 51.13 precent are female voters and 25,62,369 or 48.87 percent are male voters. Additionally, 640 voters have been recorded as ‘others’.

Telangana has 118 municipalities and five municipal corporations including Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial and Ramagundam.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has the highest number of voters (3,48,051) with 60 wards. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, comprising 66 wards, has 3,40,580 voters, while Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation has 1,97,841 voters in 60 wards.

There are 1,81,778 voters in Mancherial Municipal Corporation, while Ramagundam Municipal Corporation has 1,83,049 voters in 60 wards.

Adilabad municipality has the highest number of voters at 1,43,655, while Amarachinta municipality in Wanaparthy district is the smallest municipality with just 9,147 voters.

The elections for the urban local bodies are likely to be held next month. The process has been taken up for those municipalities and corporations whose term ended in July 2025.

The Election Commission has not mapped and confirmed voters in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Khammam and Warangal corporations, as their terms will be completed later.

GHMC’s tenure ends in February, while the terms of Khammam and Warangal corporations end in April.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini recently held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties as part of the preparations for the municipal polls.

The notification for the municipal elections will be issued after deciding the reservation for various sections.

The reservation of wards and divisions in municipalities and corporations concerned will be decided on the basis of population.

As the reservation has become a crucial issue, the officials are focusing on it ahead of the release of the notification. The polling station list and polling station-wise photo electoral rolls will be published on January 16 at Collectors’, Municipal Commissioners’ Offices, DEAs, RDO and Tahsildars’ offices.

(With inputs from IANS.)