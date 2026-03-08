Women should pursue a ‘career with character’ says Rashtra Sevika Samiti Chief

New Delhi: Women should pursue a “career with character”, bringing sincerity, ethical values and a sense of responsibility to the workplace, said Rashtra Sevika Samiti Chief V Shantha Kumari.

In an interview with PTI, Kumari also spoke about the organisation’s perspective on feminism, stating that the Indian approach to feminism emphasises developing one’s own qualities and character rather than competing with men.

Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936, functions as a women’s organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men.

Kumari said women can contribute to the nation’s development alongside men in different fields.

“Women can choose any career, but it should be a career with character,” she said, explaining that work should be done with sincerity and without corruption.

According to her, women often bring a sense of family and care into the workplace, which can help create a more positive and responsible work environment.

“Women have the nature of treating everyone like a family member because of Matritva (maternal instinct). If they bring such a family atmosphere, people will work together with sincerity,” she said.

Kumari said women can manage both family responsibilities and professional work.

“A woman has the capability to manage the family and work outside, and therefore can contribute significantly to the welfare of society and the nation,” she said.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief said the organisation encourages women to participate in social and national development through its network of shakhas.

“Through our shakhas, we encourage women to set aside time and contribute to the welfare of society,” Kumari said, adding that the organisation engages women from childhood through different groups to instil in them a sense of responsibility towards society.

She added that women should think about how they could contribute to the nation wherever they are — whether at home or in the workplace.

Commenting on government initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme aimed at improving women’s economic participation, Kumari said schemes that support women financially can help them gain confidence and plan their future.

“First of all, we should encourage women. If they are facing economic problems in their work, they should be supported, including with financial help. Only then can they think about their future properly,” she told PTI.

Kumari said government programmes to support women’s livelihoods are positive steps, but their effective implementation is crucial.

“What the government is doing is good. The plans are very good, but the execution should be proper; they should reach even the remote villages,” she said, adding that the society should also play a role in ensuring that such initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

Kumari encouraged young women to use their abilities and innovative ideas to create opportunities. “The younger generation has many innovative ideas. If the government encourages them, they can start something on their own and even create jobs for others,” she said.

“If the government supports them in the beginning, they will gain confidence and later move forward by themselves,” she added.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief also spoke about the organisation’s perspective on feminism, saying the Indian approach emphasises developing one’s own qualities rather than competing with men.

“In Western feminism, there is often a tendency to compare oneself with men and say ‘I should be like a man’. That is not the Bharatiya way,” she told PTI.

According to her, the Indian perspective focuses on self-development and character. “We need not compete with anybody. We have our own qualities; we should develop those qualities and our character,” Kumari said, adding that such an approach would naturally earn women respect in society.

“If we improve our qualities and character, we can command the respect of others. That is what we call Bharatiya feminism,” she said.

Kumari added that these qualities should be used for the betterment of society and the nation.