Women’s gang steals sarees worth Rs 12 lakh from exhibition in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A group of women stole expensive sarees worth Rs 12 lakh from an exhibition at Jubilee Hills.

A noted boutique owner, Anjana Devi, organized a saree exhibition on the occasion of Women’s Day at a private hotel in Jubilee Hills.

After the exhibition concluded, Anjana Devi found that seven expensive sarees were missing. After the issue was brought to the notice of the hotel management, they checked the CCTV footage and found that six women had attended the exhibition and stolen the sarees.

Based on a complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and are investigating.