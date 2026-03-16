Women’s quota could lead to 51 women MLAs in Telangana: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that if women’s reservation is implemented, 51 women could be elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

He also stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is considering allocating 20 percent of future appointments to women, as part of the government’s commitment to strengthening women’s participation in governance.

Mahesh Kumar Goud made these remarks on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan’s Prakasam Hall during the ceremony where Errabelli Swarna assumed charge as the President of the Telangana Mahila Congress.

The event was attended by All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba as the chief guest.

TPCC chief targets BRS

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Kumar Goud criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, alleging that during its ten-year rule, the state witnessed a rise in drugs such as ganja and cocaine, which he claimed turned Telangana into a “drug-affected state.”

He said the Congress government has placed women’s welfare at the centre of governance and highlighted that the party had given women opportunities to contest in both Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

He also noted that the Congress party has a legacy of empowering women, having enabled them to hold key constitutional positions such as President, Governor, speaker, and chief minister.

Mahesh Kumar Goud urged party workers to take the welfare and development programs implemented by the Congress government to every household under the leadership of Errabelli Swarna.

Addressing the gathering, Alka Lamba called on party members to work with unity and dedication to strengthen the Congress party in Telangana.

MP Kadiyam Kavya and several party leaders and workers were also present at the event.