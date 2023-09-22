Women’s reservation bill be implemented immediately: Rahul Gandhi

The opposition party also dubbed the bill as a 'teasing illusion'.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 1:10 pm IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the women’s reservation bill be implemented immediately and alleged that the government does not want to do this while distracting from the demand for caste census.

The Women’s reservation bill is a good thing, but two “footnotes” of census and delimitation have been attached, Gandhi told a press conference here a day after the women’s reservation bill was passed by Parliament.

Also Read
Amit Shah says ‘daro mat’ as Rahul Gandhi leaves LS after speech

The Congress said delimitation and census were “poor excuses” for the postponement of the women’s quota and alleged that the entire exercise was to create an election issue, without actually implementing it.

MS Education Academy

The opposition party also dubbed the bill as a “teasing illusion”.

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 1:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button