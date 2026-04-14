Women’s Reservation: Congress wants Central Govt to wait till 2027

New Delhi: The Congress party has alleged that the Central government is playing a ‘Machiavellian game’ (Shakuni-like manoeuver) by hiding behind the issue of women’s reservation, with the aim of conducting a flawed delimitation exercise in the country and avoiding the necessity of holding a caste census.

During a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Supriya Shrinate—Chairperson of the party’s social media and digital platforms wing—cited an article by Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, asserting that the delimitation process should not result in any absolute or relative disadvantage to smaller states, or to those states that have performed commendably in the field of family planning.

However, the delimitation exercise that the Central government intends to undertake—without the requisite census data, will be procedurally incorrect. She warned that this move would also exacerbate the existing divide between the northern and southern states.

She laid emphasis on the true objective of delimitation, which is not merely to increase the number of seats, but to ensure equitable representation.

Shrinate noted that the last census was conducted in 2011, and the subsequent census was scheduled for 2021; however, the process is currently running five years behind schedule.

She raised a question: How can delimitation be carried out in the absence of up-to-date census data? She pointed out that in various states where the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) is being conducted, the names of millions of people have been struck off the lists—implying that the government itself acknowledges that population figures are fluctuating across different regions.

In such a scenario, Shrinate asked, What basis will be used to conduct the delimitation? How will the government determine which seats are to be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs)?

She further questioned why the government could not simply wait until next year—2027—when the complete census data is expected to become available.

The Congress spokesperson stated that the caste surveys conducted in Bihar and Telangana demonstrate the significant size of the Backward Classes population; based on this, when the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, the Congress party had advocated for the inclusion of reservations for OBC women as well. However, in an attempt to evade conducting a caste census and providing reservations for OBC women, the Modi government is now proposing to expedite the delimitation process.

Raising objection on convening a special session of Parliament starting April 16—amidst ongoing election campaigns in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu—Shrinate alleged that the government is attempting to derive political mileage during the elections, thereby stripping MPs of their right to engage with the public and campaign.

She noted that the Opposition had written three separate letters to the Central government, demanding that an all-party meeting be convened after April 29 to discuss the constitutional amendment. However, the government disregarded this request, revealing a flawed intent and a lack of genuine commitment to women’s empowerment.

Shrinate pointed out that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women’s Reservation Act) was introduced 30 months ago, in September 2023; that legislation stipulated that a census and delimitation exercise must be completed before the women’s reservation quota could be implemented. At that time, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, had explicitly demanded that the Act be implemented immediately—starting in 2024—without any preconditions. Yet, the government refused to heed this demand.

The Congress chairperson stated that Sonia Gandhi, in a written piece, has clearly articulated that women’s reservation itself is not the contentious issue—as it has already been unanimously passed by Parliament—but rather, the real issue at hand is delimitation.

Supriya Shrinate also reminded everyone that it was the Congress party that laid the foundation for women’s reservation.

She noted that the Congress government granted one-third reservation to women in the Panchayati Raj system through the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments—an initiative pioneered by Rajiv Gandhi. It is thanks to this initiative that there are currently over 1.5 million elected women representatives in the Panchayati Raj system today.

The Congress spokesperson reiterated the party’s demand that the Central government convene an all-party meeting and reach a decision only after comprehensive deliberation.