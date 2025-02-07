Wonderla Hyderabad announces Valentine’s special discounts, events

Hyderabad: India’s largest amusement park chain, Wonderla is set to make this Valentine’s season extra special with exclusive offers and celebrations. From February 7 to 16, the park will host a series of exciting events, offering couples unique experiences and singles a chance to enjoy vibrant festivities.

Wonderla will feature the much-anticipated sky wheel dine from February 7 to 14, allowing couples to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views while indulging in a memorable dining experience. On February 14, the wave pool dinner will provide an enchanting setting with music, and emcee-led entertainment.

After Valentine’s Day, the focus will shift to Singles’ Day celebrations. On February 15, Wonderla Hyderabad will host a lively DJ evening, ensuring singles enjoy an unforgettable night filled with music and entertainment.

Also Read Wonderla Hyderabad announces Dasara offers

Wonderla Hyderabad offer special discounts

To add to the excitement, Wonderla is offering up to 35 percent off on the couple passes for tickets. Additionally, exclusive food and ticket combos will be available for online bookings from February 7 to 14.

Visitors can book their tickets online through the official website or purchase them directly at the Wonderla park counters.

Earlier, Wonderla Holidays Ltd announced an exclusive 20 percent discount on Wonderla Hyderabad tickets for customers showing their voting mark.